Mohanlal's Drishyam 2 & Ram: The Editing Is Under Progress

Mohanlal is teaming up with director Jeethu Joseph for not one but two projects, Drishyam 2 and Ram. Interestingly, the editing works of both the Mohanlal starrer are simultaneously progressing now. Director Jeethu revealed that both Ram and Drishyam 2 are in the editing table, with a social media post recently.

As reported earlier, the shooting of Ram, which marks Mohanlal's second collaboration with Jeethu Joseph has been delayed indefinitely due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. The team had finished shooting for the portions inside India before the lockdown was implemented. Reportedly, the next schedule, which is supposed to start rolling in London, will go on floors once the world comes back to normalcy. The director and his team are now busy with the editing of the portions that have been shot so far.

Meanwhile, Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph teamed up for the third time for the sequel of their blockbuster outing Drishyam, which has been titled Drishyam 2. The actor-director duo recently wrapped up the shooting for the movie, which is said to be an emotional drama unlike its first installment, which was a suspense thriller. The editing of the movie is currently in progress.

Coming back to Ram, the highly anticipated project, which is said to be a realistic action thriller, will feature popular actress Trisha Krishnan as the female lead. The Mohanlal starrer will also feature popular actor Indrajith Sukumaran in a pivotal role. An update on the project is expected to be revealed soon.

Drishyam 2, on the other hand, features all the major faces from the original star cast including leading lady Meena. Along with the original cast, the movie will feature an additional cast which will feature some of the most popular faces of the industry. The Mohanlal starrer is produced by Antony Perumbavoor for Aashirvad Cinemas.

