Mohanlal's Drishyam 2 To Be The First Malayalam Film To Hit The Theatres In 2021: Reports

Mohanlal is all set to drop the first teaser of Drishyam 2, the highly anticipated movie, on New Year's day 2021. If the latest reports are to be believed, Drishyam 2 might emerge as the first Malayalam film to hit the theatres in 2021. Reportedly, the makers are planning to release the Mohanlal starrer only after the theatres re-open.

If things fall in place, the theatres in Kerala will mostly re-open by the last week of January or the first week of February 2021, with a 50 percent occupancy. As reported earlier, the Drishyam 2 team had already made it clear that they intend to have a theatrical release for the Mohanlal starrer.

In that case, the Jeethu Joseph directorial might emerge as the first Malayalam film to hit the theatres after the long break caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic. Even though there are other Malayalam projects like Fahadh Faasil's Malik that are slated for a theatrical release, all of them are expected to hit the screens by mid-2021.

Coming to Drishyam 2, Jeethu Joseph had earlier stated that it is not a thriller like the first installment Drishyam, but is an emotional drama. However, the filmmaker's revelation led to speculations that suggest that the Mohanlal starrer might be a dark, intense film. But Jeethu Joseph recently confirmed that the Mohanlal starrer is a complete family entertainer.

Drishyam 2 will have all the major characters of Drishyam reprising their respective characters. Mohanlal and Meena are returning as George Kutty and his wife Rani, while Esther Anil and Ansiba Hassan will once again play the couple's daughters. The highly anticipated project is bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor, under the banner Aashirvad Cinemas.

Also Read:

Drishyam 2, Cold Case & More: Malayalam Lockdown Productions To Watch Out For In 2021

Mohanlal Completes 42 Years In Cinema: Aaraattu Team Treats The Fans With A New Location Still!