    Sushant Singh Rajput
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Mohanlal's Drishyam 2 To Start Rolling In August: Read Details Inside!

      By
      |

      Drishyam 2, the highly anticipated Mohanlal starrer, which is the sequel to the 2013-released blockbuster Drishyam, was officially launched on Mohanlal's 60th birthday. The highly anticipated project marks the complete actor's second collaboration with hitmaker Jeethu Joseph. As per the latest reports, Drishyam 2 will start rolling in August 2020.

      According to the latest updates, the Mohanlal starrer is likely to go on floors on August 17, Monday, in Thodupuzha. Drishyam 2 will be extensively shot at the same location where Drishyam was shot, as the project is a continuation of its sequel. In that case, the makers have decided to go against the decision of the Kerala Film Producers Association and Film Chamber.

      To the uninitiated, Kerala Film Producers Association and Film Chamber are against the commencing of the shooting of new Malayalam films, amidst coronavirus crisis. However, Drishyam 2 team has decided to kickstart the filming, following all the safety guidelines implemented by the Government of Kerala.

      Mohanlals Drishyam 2 To Start Rolling In August 2020: Read Details Inside!

      Mohanlal will reprise his character George Kutty in the project, while Meena will once again appear as his wife Rani. Ansiba Hassan and Esther Anil will return as Geroge Kutty and Rani's daughters. Kalabhavan Shajohn will reprise the negative character he played in the original. The reports also suggest that Asha Sharath and Siddique, who played the antagonist Varun's parents in the original will also be a part of Drishyam 2.

      Story first published: Thursday, July 2, 2020, 23:33 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jul 2, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X