Mohanlal's Drishyam 2 To Start Rolling In August: Read Details Inside!

Drishyam 2, the highly anticipated Mohanlal starrer, which is the sequel to the 2013-released blockbuster Drishyam, was officially launched on Mohanlal's 60th birthday. The highly anticipated project marks the complete actor's second collaboration with hitmaker Jeethu Joseph. As per the latest reports, Drishyam 2 will start rolling in August 2020.

According to the latest updates, the Mohanlal starrer is likely to go on floors on August 17, Monday, in Thodupuzha. Drishyam 2 will be extensively shot at the same location where Drishyam was shot, as the project is a continuation of its sequel. In that case, the makers have decided to go against the decision of the Kerala Film Producers Association and Film Chamber.

To the uninitiated, Kerala Film Producers Association and Film Chamber are against the commencing of the shooting of new Malayalam films, amidst coronavirus crisis. However, Drishyam 2 team has decided to kickstart the filming, following all the safety guidelines implemented by the Government of Kerala.

Mohanlal will reprise his character George Kutty in the project, while Meena will once again appear as his wife Rani. Ansiba Hassan and Esther Anil will return as Geroge Kutty and Rani's daughters. Kalabhavan Shajohn will reprise the negative character he played in the original. The reports also suggest that Asha Sharath and Siddique, who played the antagonist Varun's parents in the original will also be a part of Drishyam 2.