CONFIRMED: Mohanlal's Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham Release Is Not Pushed

The release of Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham, the upcoming Mohanlal starrer, is not pushed. The makers recently confirmed the news through social media by releasing a brand new poster of the Priyadarshan directorial, with the release date. The magnum opus will hit the theatres on March 26, 2020, as announced earlier.
