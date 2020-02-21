CONFIRMED: Mohanlal's Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham Release Is Not Pushed!

Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham, the Mohanlal starring historical drama is touted to be the costliest project ever made in the history of Malayalam cinema. Recently, it was rumoured that the release of the Priyadarshan project has been pushed. However, the Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham team has now officially put an end to the speculations.

Recently the makers revealed a brand new poster of the Mohanlal starrer through the official social media pages of the project and confirmed the release date. Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham will hit the theatres on March 26, 2020, itself, as announced earlier to the much excitement of the Mohanlal fans and cine-goers.