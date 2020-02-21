CONFIRMED: Mohanlal's Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham Release Is Not Pushed!

Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham, the Mohanlal starring historical drama is touted to be the costliest project ever made in the history of Malayalam cinema. Recently, it was rumoured that the release of the Priyadarshan project has been pushed. However, the Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham team has now officially put an end to the speculations.

Recently the makers revealed a brand new poster of the Mohanlal starrer through the official social media pages of the project and confirmed the release date. Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham will hit the theatres on March 26, 2020, itself, as announced earlier to the much excitement of the Mohanlal fans and cine-goers.

The rumours which suggested that the release of the Mohanlal starrer has been pushed started doing rounds last week. The reports were shared by several popular online entertainment portals and industry members, including the renowned trade analyst Sreedhar Pillai. But, Pillai later deleted the tweet after Mohanlal fans and cine-goers bashed him for spreading baseless rumours.

Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham, which marks director Priyadarshan's comeback to Malayalam cinema after a short gap, revolves around the life of Kunjali Marakkar IV, the naval chieftain of Samoothiri Kingdom. Mohanlal appears as the central character Kunjali Marakkar in the movie, while his son Pranav Mohanlal plays the younger version of the character.

The magnum opus features some highly popular faces of Indian cinema, including Suniel Shetty, Arjun Sarja, Prabhu, Nedumudi Venu, director Fazil, Madhu, Mukesh, Siddique, Mamukoya, Innocent, Manju Warrier, Suhasini Maniratnam, Keerthi Suresh, Kalyani Priyadarshan, etc., and so on in the supporting roles.

Thiru handles the cinematography of the project. Sabu Cyril has handled the production design. Rahul Raj has composed the songs and background score. Peter Hein, the renowned stunt director has handled the action choreography of the project. Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham is produced by Antony Perumbavoor, under the banner Aashirvad Cinemas.