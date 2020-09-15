Mohanlal's Pictures From The Ayurvedic Hospital Goes Viral!

Mohanlal, the complete actor of the Malayalam film industry has always been highly particular about his ayurvedic treatment. As reported earlier, Mohanlal is currently in Koottanad, Palakkad, for his yearly ayurvedic treatment. Interestingly, the senior actor's recent pictures from the ayurvedic hospital are now going viral on social media platforms.

When it comes to his career, Mohanlal will be next seen in highly anticipated upcoming historical drama Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham. The Priyadarshan directorial, which was originally slated to hit the theaters on March 23, 2020. But the magnum opus, which is touted to be the costliest film ever made in the history of Malayalam cinema, is postponed indefinitely now due to the lockdown.

Mohanlal will soon kickstart the shooting of Drishyam 2, the highly anticipated project which is a sequel to the 2013-released blockbuster Drishyam. The Jeethu Joseph directorial is expected to start rolling in Thodupuzha, in September 2020. After the release of the project, Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph will resume the shooting of Ram, the upcoming action thriller which is currently delayed due to the coronavirus threat.