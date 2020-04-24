Mohanlal's Ram Is Delayed, Confirms Director Jeethu Joseph!

Ram, the Mohanlal starring action thriller is one of the most anticipated upcoming projects of the Malayalam film industry. The shooting of the movie, which marks Mohanlal's second collaboration with hitmaker Jeethu Joseph, has been discontinued due to the all India lockdown. But recently it was reported that Ram has been delayed.

Now, Jeethu Joseph, the director of the project himself has confirmed the reports. In a recent interview given to a popular Malayalam media, the filmmaker revealed that the Mohanlal starrer has been delayed. Jeethu also confirmed that the release of Ram has been pushed to 2021, to the much disappointment of the Mohanlal fans and cine-goers.