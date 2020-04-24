    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Mohanlal's Ram Is Delayed, Confirms Director Jeethu Joseph!

      By
      |

      Ram, the Mohanlal starring action thriller is one of the most anticipated upcoming projects of the Malayalam film industry. The shooting of the movie, which marks Mohanlal's second collaboration with hitmaker Jeethu Joseph, has been discontinued due to the all India lockdown. But recently it was reported that Ram has been delayed.

      Now, Jeethu Joseph, the director of the project himself has confirmed the reports. In a recent interview given to a popular Malayalam media, the filmmaker revealed that the Mohanlal starrer has been delayed. Jeethu also confirmed that the release of Ram has been pushed to 2021, to the much disappointment of the Mohanlal fans and cine-goers.

      Mohanlals Ram Is Delayed, Confirms Jeethu Joseph | Mohanlal-Trisha Krishnan Starrer Ram Is Postponed

      Story first published: Friday, April 24, 2020, 23:44 [IST]
      Other articles published on Apr 24, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X