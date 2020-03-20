Mohanlal's Ram: Next Schedule To Start Rolling In London?

Mohanlal, the complete actor of Malayalam cinema is joining hands with Jeethu Joseph, the Drishyam director once again, for the upcoming project Ram. The shooting of the movie, which is said to be an out-and-out action thriller is currently progressing. If the reports are to be true, the next schedule of the Mohanlal starrer will be shot in London.

According to the sources close to the project, the team was originally planning to kickstart the London schedule of Ram by the end of March 2020. But the schedule is now delayed indefinitely due to the coronavirus scare all over the world.

Meanwhile, the makers are planning to wrap up the remaining portions that are planned to be shot at the various locations of India. If the updates are to be believed, the official first look poster of Mohanlal from the movie will be released for Vishu 2020. The team is expected to make an official announcement on the same, very soon.