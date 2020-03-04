Mohanlal's Ram: The Himachal Pradesh Schedule Is Finished

    For Quick Alerts
      Mohanlal, the complete actor of Malayalam cinema is once again joining hands with hitmaker Jeethu Joseph after the huge success of Drishyam. The shooting of the actor-director duo's upcoming project, which has been titled as Ram is currently under progress. Recently, the team wrapped up the Himachal Pradesh schedule of the movie.

      Director Jeethu Joseph announced the Himachal Pradhesh schedule wrap through his official Instagram account, recently. The filmmaker has also shared a few pictures and videos from the location on his Instagram page. Ram, which is said to be a realistic action thriller, will be widely shot at various locations including Kochi, Delhi, Dhanushkodi, Himachal Pradesh, Chennai, Colombo, London, Istanbul, and Cairo.

      Initially, the Mohanlal-Jeethu Joseph project was slated to hit the theatres as an Onam 2020 special release. However, as per the latest reports, the release of Ram has been pushed to the Pooja season of 2020. Reportedly, the team decided to push the release of the project eyeing a grand solo release with a record number of theatres, which is not possible during the Onam season.

