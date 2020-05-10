    Rishi Kapoor Irrfan Khan
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Mohanlal's Ram: The New Location Still Goes Viral!

      By
      |

      Ram, the upcoming action thriller will mark Mohanlal's second collaboration with Jeethu Joseph, the director of the blockbuster movie Drishyam. A new location still from the sets of Ram has been going viral on social media now. Mohanlal, the lead actor looks simply dashing in the white kurta look in the still.

      Mohanlals Ram: The New Location Still Goes Viral | Mohanlal Looks Dashing In This New Location Still Of Ram

      Story first published: Sunday, May 10, 2020, 23:57 [IST]
      Other articles published on May 10, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X