Mohanlal's Ram: The Release Is Postponed!

Mohanlal, the complete actor of Malayalam cinema is currently busy with the shooting of Ram, his highly anticipated upcoming project. The movie, which marks Mohanlal's second collaboration with filmmaker Jeethu Joseph after the huge success of Drishyam, is said to be an action thriller. As per the latest reports, the release of Ram has been pushed.

During the launch event, the team had announced that the Mohanlal starrer will hit the theaters as an Onam 2020 release. However, the latest reports suggest that Ram will not be released for Onam. Instead, the makers are reportedly planning to release the Joseph directorial for the Pooja holidays, 2020.

If the reports are to be believed, the team decided to push the release of Ram eyeing a grand solo release with a record number of theatres. The makers have decided to not release the Mohanlal starrer for Onam, as it is the season of movie releases and the availability of screens will be very limited.

Ram, which is scripted by director Jeethu Joseph himself, is an out-and-out realistic thriller that depicts how an unexpected incident changes the lives of the titular character Ram and his wife Vineetha. Mohanlal appears as the titular character Ram, while popular actress Trisha Krishnan plays his wife, Dr. Vineetha.

Recently, director Jeethu Joseph had revealed that Ram is not a larger than life movie like Pulimurugan or Lucifer, but it depicts the story of an ordinary man and how his life changes upside down after an unforeseen incident. According to the filmmaker, the Mohanlal starrer is a realistic action thriller.

The movie, which is made with a whopping budget of around 25 Crores features an extensive star cast including Indrajith Sukumaran, Bollywood actor Adil Hussain, Mamangam fame Prachi Tehlan, Sai Kumar, Siddique, Kalabhavan Shahjohn, Liyona Lishoy, and so on. Ram is jointly produced by Abhishek Films and Passion Studios.