      Mohanlal's Spadikam To Have A Grand Re-Release In Over 100 Screens!

      Mohanlal, the complete actor delivered one of the finest performances of his career in Spadikam, the 1995-released movie. The action drama is still remembered for Mohanlal's portrayal of its central character Aadu Thoma aka Thomas Chacko. The highly celebrated movie had completed the 25th year of its release on March 30, 2020.

      On the occasion of the 25th anniversary of Spadikam, director Bhadran had revealed that the blockbuster movie is all set to have a re-rerelease very soon. The Mohanlal starrer is getting its re-release in 4K atmos format, to the much excitement of the audiences. Now, the sources have revealed another exciting update.

      Mohanlals Spadikam To Re-Release In 100 Screens! | Mohanlals Spadikam To Get A Grand Re-Release

      As per the reports, Spadikam is all set to have a grand re-release in over 100 screens across Kerala. In that case, the Mohanlal starrer will emerge as the biggest re-release of the Malayalam film industry to date. If things fall in place, Spadikam will be re-released on Mohanlal's 60th birthday, May 21, 2020.

      Tuesday, April 21, 2020, 23:30 [IST]
