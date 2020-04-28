Mohanlal & Suchitra Celebrate 32 Years Of Marital Bliss: Here's A Glimpse Of The Couple's Love Story

The Marriage

Suchitra who is the daughter of the veteran filmmaker-producer Balaji met Mohanlal for the first time as an adherent fan. She used to send the actor greeting cards and flowers even before meeting him in person. Later, the couple met through some common friends, and love blossomed.

The families were initially against the alliance as the horoscopes of Mohanlal and Suchitra didn't match. But later, it was revealed that it was a mistake made by the astrologer. Soon. the couple tied the knot with the blessing of their familes.

The Children

Mohanlal and Suchitra are blessed with two kids, son Pranav Mohanlal and daughter Vismaya aka Maya Mohanlal.

Pranav made his acting debut in 2002 with the Major Ravi directorial Punarjani, as a child actor. He later made his debut in lead roles with the 2018 movie Aadhi. The young actor will be next seen in the upcoming movie Hridayam, which is directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan.

Vismaya Mohanlal, on the other hand, recently completed her higher studies from abroad and is a writer. Maya is all set to publish her first book, which is a collection of her poems and sketches, very soon.

Suchitra's Influence In Mohanlal's Life

Mohanlal has always mentioned that his wife Suchitra is one of the biggest positive influences in his life. According to the actor, his wife is an extremely understanding person who has always supported his dreams and inspires him to be at his best.

Malayalam Celebrities About Mohanlal & Suchitra

Several popular celebrities of the Malayalam film industry, including Lucifer director Prithviraj Sukumaran and his wife Supriya Menon, have always mentioned Mohanlal and Suchitra as one of the ideal star couples of the industry. According to their close associates, Suchitra is the anchor of Mohanlal's life, who keeps him grounded and motivated.