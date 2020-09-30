Mohanlal Takes 50 Percent Pay Cut For Drishyam 2, Confirms The Film Producers Association

Mohanlal, the complete actor has decided to take a pay cut for the highly anticipated upcoming project, Drishyam 2. The Kerala film producers association confirmed the reports in a recently held general body meeting. The association representatives confirmed that Mohanlal had taken around 50 percent pay cut for Drishyam 2, considering the current situation.

According to the Film Producers Association, the superstar, who is also the president of the actors association A.M.M.A, readily agreed to take a pay cut upon their request. However, two popular actors of the industry refused to take a pay cut. Instead, they went on to increase their remuneration, amidst this difficult situation.

One of the actors, who was charging Rs. 75 Lakhs per film, has now decided to increase his remuneration to Rs. 1 Crore. The other actor, who was charging Rs. 45 Lakhs, has now raised his remuneration to Rs. 50 Lakhs. The Film Producers Association is now reconsidering the decision to permit the shooting of the upcoming films, that features these two actors. The association has decided to have an official word with the producers of both films, on the same.