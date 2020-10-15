Mohanlal To Join Hands With B Unnikrishnan And Uday Krishna For His Next!

Mohanlal, the complete actor of Malayalam cinema is totally busy with some highly promising projects in the pipeline. As per the latest reports, Mohanlal is now planning to join hands with filmmaker B Unnikrishnan and Pulimurugan writer Uday Krishna, for his next outing. The reports regarding the project started doing rounds after the filmmaker posted a special picture on social media, recently.

From the new picture, it is evident that B Unnikrishnan and writer Uday Krishna had recently visited Mohanlal on the sets of his upcoming project, Drishyam 2. Even though the director has not revealed anything in his post, he captioned it "Yes" with heart emoji. The Mohanlal fans and cine-goers are now speculating that it is a hint of the trio's upcoming collaboration.

B Unnikrishnan has earlier associated with Mohanlal four times in the past, for the popular films including Madambi, Grand Master, Mr. Fraud, and Villain. Among the duo's films, Madambi and Grand Master had emerged as superhits. Mr. Fraud, on the other hand, was a major critical and commercial failure. Villain, which marked the last collaboration of the duo was an average grosser. Even though the movie was criticised for various reasons, Mohanlal earned rave reviews for his performance as retired cop Mathew Manjooran, in the movie.

Coming to the superstar's collaboration with Uday Krishna, the duo has earlier joined has for several popular films including the 'mother of multi-starrers' Twenty Twenty, Christian Brothers, and Pulimurugan. Uday Krishna had penned Twenty Twenty and Christian Brothers along with his long-time partner Sibi T Thomas, while Pulimurugan marked his first independent association with Mohanlal. The movie emerged as one of the all-time biggest successes of the complete actor's 4-decades-long acting career.

