RUMOUR HAS IT! Mohanlal To Record 'Ezhimala Poonjola' For Spadikam Once Again!

Mohanlal, the complete actor of Malayalam cinema is currently all set to re-release his blockbuster movie Spadikam. The Bhadran directorial, which is one of the biggest hits of Mohanlal's career, had completed the 25th year of its release recently. The makers are now planning to re-release Spadikam in 4K format very son.

Interestingly, the rumours mills are now suggesting that Mohanlal might re-record the highly popular 'Ezhimala Poonjola' song from the movie, very soon. According to the latest reports, the complete actor might re-create the classic number along with his co-singer KS Chithra, for the newly updated 4K format of Spadikam.

If the reports are to be true, Spadikam re-release will be a complete treat for the die-hard fans of Mohanlal and cine-goers. However, the makers have not confirmed the reports officially yet. As per the latest updates, an official announcement on the same is expected to be revealed within a couple of days.

Recently, director Bhadran had surprised the audiences by revealing the re-release first look poster of the Mohanlal movie through his social media pages. Reportedly, the makers were initially planning to re-release Spadikam on its 25th anniversary. But they canceled the plans later as the country is currently observing all India lockdown due to the coronavirus scare. The movie is now slated to be re-released around the time of Mohanlal's 60th birthday, in May 2020.

Mohanlal, who appeared as the central character Aadu Thoma, had won the Best Actor Award at the Kerala State Film Awards and Filmfare Awards South of 1995 for his performance in Spadikam. The movie had featured some highly talented actors in its star cast including Thilakan, KPAC Lalitha, Bahadhur, Nedumudi Venu, Rajan P Dev, N F Varghese, Bheeman Raghu, Spadikam George, Maniyanpilla Raju, and so on. Spadikam was produced by R Mohan, for Shogun Films.