Mohanlal Turns 60: Here's What Wife Suchitra Has To Say About The Complete Actor!

Mohanlal, the complete actor is celebrating his 60th birthday today. As always, Mohanlal is reportedly planning to have a simple birthday celebration this year with wife Suchitra and son Pranav, amidst lockdown. Recently, the superstar's wife Suchitra Mohanlal revealed some interesting details about Mohanlal, in a special interview given to the popular Malayalam daily Malayala Manorama.

Interestingly, the loving wife stated that she is her biggest fan. Suchitra revealed that it was so difficult for her to even talk to Mohanlal in the first few days of their married life, as she was still star-struck by him. The star wife also revealed that her father, the senior actor-producer Balaje was extremely fond of Mohanlal and used to prepare his favourite dishes whenever he is in Chennai.