Mohanlal And VA Shrikumar To Revive Randamoozham?

Mohanlal, the complete actor is totally busy in his career with several promising projects in his kitty. If the latest reports are to be believed, Mohanlal and director VA Shrikumar are all set to revive the prestigious project Randamoozham. The Odiyan fame director hinted the same in the recent post he made on his official social media pages.

VA Shrikumar had made a special post on his social media pages to wish Mohanlal on his 60th birthday. In the post, the Odiyan director has hinted that Randamoozham is still on cards and Mohanlal is still his 'Bheeman'. In the birthday special interview given to Manorama News, the complete actor also hinted the same.

'The project is currently going through some legal issues. But it is still my dream to portray the character Bheema on the silver screen', said Mohanlal. However, the fans and cine-goers are not very happy about the Randamoozham getting a film adaptation since Mohanlal-VA Shrikumar duo's first collaboration Odiyan had earned negative reviews from the audiences.

Randamoozham, which is based on the renowned novel by Jnanpith-winning writer MT Vasudevan Nair, is currently going through legal trouble. The writer had filed a lawsuit against VA Shrikumar demanding him to return the screenplay, as the director failed to kickstart the project within the contract period ended. The court verdict was in favour of MT, and Shrikumar is currently denied permission to proceed with the project. Meanwhile, producer BR Shetty too backed out from Randamoozham and the project was later rumoured to be shelved.