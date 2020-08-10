    For Quick Alerts
      Mohanlal Was Not The Original Choice For Devadoothan, Reveals Sibi Malayil!

      Mohanlal, the complete actor delivered one of the finest performances of his career in Devadoothan. The movie, which hit the theaters in 2000, had failed at the box office. But the Mohanlal starrer garnered a great fan following post its release in the TV and OTT platforms. In a recent interview, director Sibi Malayil revealed some interesting facts about Devadoothan.

      Interestingly, Mohanlal was not the first choice for the character Vishal Krishnamoorthy, in the mystery-horror thriller movie. According to Sibi Malayil, Devadoothan was originally planned in the 1980s with the veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah and Madhavi in the lead roles. But, the project did not materialize due to various reasons.

      Mohanlal Was Not The Original Choice For Devadoothan, Reveals Sibi Malayil

      Later, Sibi Malayil and his team decided to cast R Madhavan, who was a budding actor at that time. But Madhavan couldn't take up the offer, as he had already signed the contract to make his feature film debut with the Mani Ratnam movie, Alaipayuthey. Meanwhile, Mohanlal got to know about the theme of Devadoothan, and expressed his interest in the project.

