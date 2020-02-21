Mohanlals Ram: The Team Wraps Up The Dhanushkodi Schedule!

Ram, the upcoming action thriller marks Mohanlal's second collaboration with the renowned filmmaker Jeethu Joseph, after the great success of Drishyam. As per the latest updates, Mohanlal and the team recently wrapped up the Dhanushkodi schedule of the much-awaited project. Indrajith Sukumaran, who essays a pivotal role in Ram, revealed the news through his Instagram page recently.
