Mohanlal's Ram: The Team Wraps Up The Dhanushkodi Schedule!

Ram, the upcoming action thriller marks Mohanlal's second collaboration with the renowned filmmaker Jeethu Joseph, after the great success of Drishyam. As per the latest updates, Mohanlal and the team recently wrapped up the Dhanushkodi schedule of the much-awaited project. Indrajith Sukumaran, who essays a pivotal role in Ram, revealed the news through his Instagram page recently.

Mohanlal, Jeethu Joseph, and the team were in Dhanushkodi from the past few weeks for the third schedule of Ram. The first two schedules of the project were shot in Mumbai and Kochi, respectively. Indrajith Sukumaran had shared a few exclusive stills which were taken during the shoot, on his Instagram page.

Recently, it was revealed that Ram will not hit the theatres for Onam 2020, as expected. However, the latest reports suggest that the makers are reportedly planning to release the Jeethu Joseph directorial for the Pooja holidays, 2020. Reportedly, the team decided to push the release of Ram eyeing a grand solo release with a record number of theatres.

Ram, which is scripted by director Jeethu Joseph himself, is an out-and-out realistic thriller that depicts how an unexpected incident changes the lives of the titular character Ram and his wife Dr. Vineetha. Mohanlal essays the role of Ram in the movie, which features popular actress Trisha Krishnan in the role of Dr. Vineetha.

The movie, which is reportedly being made with a whopping budget of around 25 Crores will be widely shot at the various Indian and international locations, including Kochi, Delhi, Dhanushkodi, Chennai, Colombo, London, Istanbul, and Cairo.

The Mohanlal starrer features an extensive star cast including Indrajith Sukumaran, Bollywood actor Adil Hussain, Prachi Tehlan, Sai Kumar, Siddique, Kalabhavan Shahjohn, Durga Krishna, Liyona Lishoy, and so on. Ram is jointly produced by Abhishek Films and Passion Studios.