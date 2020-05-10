Mothers Day 2020: Here's How Mohanlal, Prithviraj, Indrajith, & So On Wished The Mothers!

Mohanlal's Post

Mohanlal wished his dear mother Santha Kumari by posting this adorable picture on his official social media pages. The actor wrote the lines of his popular song, 'Kainiraye Venna Tharam Kavililorumma Tharam' for the caption, expressing his deep attachment with his mother. The actor's post is currently going viral on social media.

Prithviraj Sukumaran's Post

Prithviraj Sukumaran, who is currently in Wadi Rum, Jordan for the shooting of Aadujeevitham is totally missing his dear mother Mallika Sukumaran. The actor took to his social media pages and posted this adorable picture with his mother, and wife Supriya Menon with the caption 'Happy Mother's Day Amma'.

Indrajith Sukumaran

Indrajith Sukumaran, who is currently on Kochi, is also missing his mother Mallika. The actor took to his official Facebook page and posted this lovely picture with his mother, along with the caption 'Happy Mother's Day! 🤗❤️ Sukumaran Mallika'. On his Instagram page, the actor posted a group picture with his mother, wife Poornima, and kids.

Kunchacko Boban's Post

Kunchako Boban, who is thoroughly enjoying the fatherhood wished his dear wife Priya on her first Mothers Day with this adorable picture and a lovely note. 'The most Strongest and Kindest word in the Universe✨........AMMA...... For all the Mothers in the world and the newly inducted Mother in my family. Making everyday Mother's Day🤱🏻', wrote Kunchacko.

Tovino Thomas's Post

Tovino Thomas took to his official Instagram page to post this lovely family picture and wished all mothers of his family including his mother, wife, and sisters-in-law a Happy Mothers Day. 'എല്ലാ പ്രിയപ്പെട്ട അമ്മമാർക്കും മാതൃദിനാശംസകൾ !!! #happymothersday', wrote the actor.

Anjali Menon's Post

Anjali Menon posted this unseen picture with her mother, along with a touching note on her official Instagram page.

'Happy Mother's Day to every mother in the world!

I never post family pictures but today I am breaking away from that to share a favourite picture of mine. This is the lady who inspires me every single day. Every day she points out to me the sunshine in any gloomy situation. Like her hand holds me in this pic, she is still the one who holds me straight through all that life brings. She gives me my roots. My Amma. ❤️ #mothersday', wrote Anjali.