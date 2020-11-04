Nayanthara Starts Shooting For Nizhal; Location Picture Goes Viral

Popular actress Nayanthara is back to the Malayalam film industry with the upcoming Kunchacko Boban starrer, Nizhal. The lady superstar of the South Indian cinema recently kickstarted the shooting for the Appu N Bhattathiri directorial, in Kochi. Nayanthara's latest picture from the location of Nizhal is now going viral on social media.

In the location still, Nayanthara is seen shooting on the beach with Kunchacko Boban. As always, the actress looks extremely pretty in the simply white kurta set, teamed up with a baby pink dupatta. Even though nothing much has been revealed about the plot or Nayanthara's character in the movie, it has been reported that the actress is playing a performance-oriented role.

Appu N Bhattathiri, the director of the project is a Kerala State Film Award-winning editor, who has associated with some highly acclaimed films including Ozhivudivasathe Kali and Manhole. Nizhal is scripted by newcomer S Sanjeev. Deepak D Menon is the director of photography. Director Appu N Bhattathiri himself handles the editing of the project, along with Arunlal SP. Sooraj S Kurup, the popular young musician will compose the songs and background score.