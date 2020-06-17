Neeraj Madhav Calls Out Nepotism In Malayalam Film Industry, Pens A Note On Facebook!

Renowned actor Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise has left the Indian film industry and the entire nation in shock. There is a glut of discussions on social media about depression and nepotism that persists in the film industries especially in Bollywood. With many popular actors coming forward to talk about the cruel and unwelcoming nature of their respective industries, now Malayalam actor Neeraj Madhav too has come up with a bitter truth about the Malayalam film industry.

The actor who rose to fame with his recent Amazon Prime Web Series The Family Man, has opened up about his struggle as an entrant in Mollywood with no film background.

In a long post shared on Facebook, the actor revealed the unwritten rules and regulations of the industry for newcomers to abide by, in order to move forward in their respective careers. The actor started the post by quoting a popular unnamed production controller, who said that there are certain unwritten rules in cinema.

Looking back at 6 years of his acting career, Neeraj highlighted that many a time he hadn't followed the 'rule', due to which he had to face the music later. "The hierarchy system still exists in many film sets. The discrimination starts with senior actors getting tea in glass cups, while the juniors have to drink out of a steel glass. Drinking tea in even a paper glass is fine, but the problem arises when the difference is imposed", said the actor. He also added that putting shades on sets or giving a casual suggestion to the script is often misjudged by the people on sets.

Stating that nepotism is the biggest truth, the actor said that an actor's future in the industry solely depends on the way he behaves and not the talent or efforts one puts on a film. "You are safe if you have a legacy claim in the field", the Drishyam actor wrote.

Neeraj Madhav's revelation came to light after Kangana Ranaut's video message on nepotism and condolences emerging from the Bollywood film industry post-Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Interestingly, Neeraj was slated to essay an important role in the late actor's last venture Chhichhore, but had to reject the offer citing date issues.

