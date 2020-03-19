Nivin Pauly-Abrid Shine Duo's Action Hero Biju To Get A Sequel Soon?

Action Hero Biju, the Nivin Pauly starring police procedural film that released in 2016, had emerged as a great critical and commercial success. The movie, which marked Nivin Pauly's second collaboration with renowned photographer-turned-filmmaker Abrid Shine, earned wide appreciations from both the audiences and critics for its honest portrayal of the Kerala police force.

If the reports are to be true, Action Hero Biju is now getting a sequel. As per the latest updates, Nivin Pauly and Abrid Shine might soon join hands once again for the second part of the movie, which might be turned into a franchise. The sources suggest that the director is already working on the scripting of the Action Hero Biju sequel.

However, both Nivin Pauly and director Abrid Shine have not reacted to the reports yet. The Moothon actor and Kung Fu Master director first teamed up for 1983, the 2014-released coming of age sports drama that emerged as a blockbuster at the box office. Nivin had received the Kerala State Film Award for Best Actor for his performance in 1983.

Nivin Pauly, who is on a high with the great response from the audiences and critics, for his performance in Moothon, the Geetu Mohandas movie. The actor is currently busy with the shooting of his highly anticipated movie Padavettu, which is said to be a complete entertainer. Sunny Wayne, the renowned actor is making his production debut with the project.

Padavettu, which is directed by newcomer Liju Krishna, features Aditi Balan, the actress who rose to fame with her performance in the acclaimed Tamil movie Aruvi, as the female lead. Manju Warrier, the lady superstar is appearing in an extended cameo role in the movie.

Nivin Pauly also has a few more promising projects in his kitty including cinematographer-director Rajeev Ravi's ambitious project Thuramukham and Gauri, the upcoming action thriller that marks the actor's first collaboration with the hitmaker Vysakh.