CONFIRMED: Nivin Pauly Backs Out From Major Ravi Project

Nivin Pauly, the young crowd puller of Malayalam cinema has backed out from the upcoming Major Ravi project. The director himself revealed that Nivin Pauly is no more a part of his next directorial venture, in a recent interview given to a leading Malayalam media. The Padavettu actor decided to walk out of the project, after one and a half years of the announcement.

Even though Major Ravi has not revealed the exact reason behind Nivin Pauly's exit from the project, the sources suggest that the actor walked out due to creative differences. Even though the filmmaker later approached Dileep for the project, the actor too decided to pass the offer without citing any reasons.

Comin to Nivin Pauly, the rumour mills suggest that the actor is planning to go for a complete track change in his career, and is no longer interested in playing boy-next-door characters. If the reports are to be true, Nivin has decided to walk out of a few projects, which he has signed earlier.