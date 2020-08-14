Nivin Pauly: 'I'm Open To Original OTT Content'

Nivin Pauly, the young crowd-puller of Malayalam cinema is going through the best phase of his career so far, with some exciting projects in the pipeline. The Padavettu actor recently opened up about the emerging OTT culture in the film industry, in the interview given to a leading daily. Interestingly, Nivin stated that he is open to doing original OTT content.

Coming to his career, Nivin Pauly will soon resume the shooting of Padavettu, the action thriller directed by Liju Krishna once the lockdown ends. The much-awaited project will mark the production debut of the popular actor Sunny Wayne. He has some promising projects in the pipeline including the romantic comedy Bismi Special and action thriller Gangs Of Mundanmala.

The crowd-puller will be next seen on the silver screen in Thuramukham, the upcoming Rajeev Ravi directorial. The movie, which is said to be a period thriller, revolves around the famous protests against the Chappa system that existed in the coastal areas of Cochin during the 1950s. Nivin Pauly's unique look from the movie had taken social media by storm recently.