      Nivin Pauly-Rajeev Ravi Duo's Thuramukham: The First Look Poster Is Promising!

      Thuramukham, the upcoming period movie marks Malayalam cinema's crowd-puller Nivin Pauly's first collaboration with Rajeev Ravi, the director-cinematographer. Recently the cast and crew members of Thuramukham revealed the much-awaited first look poster of the movie through social media. The hand-sketched first look poster looks extremely promising.

      As per the reports, Thuramukham, which is a highly ambitious project for director Rajeev Ravi, revolves around the famous protests against the Chappa system that existed in the coastal areas of Cochin during the 1950s. If the reports are to be believed, Thuramukham is based on the popular play of the same name, which was written by KM Chidambaram.

      Nivin Pauly essays the lead role in the movie which features Indrajith Sukumaran and Biju Menon in the pivotal roles. Thuramukham is jointly scripted by Gopan Chidamabaram, the popular writer and son of KM Chidambaram. The filming of the movie has been progressing from the last one year, in various schedules in Kochi.

