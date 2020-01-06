Nivin Pauly-Rajeev Ravi Duo's Thuramukham: The First Look Poster Is Promising!

Thuramukham, the highly-anticipated upcoming movie marks Malayalam cinema's crowd-puller Nivin Pauly's first collaboration with Rajeev Ravi, the director-cinematographer. Recently the cast and crew members of Thuramukham revealed the much-awaited first look poster of the movie through social media. The hand-sketched first look poster looks extremely promising.

As per the reports, Thuramukham, which is a highly ambitious project for director Rajeev Ravi, is a period thriller that revolves around the famous protests against the Chappa system that existed in the coastal areas of Cochin during the 1950s. Nivin Pauly essays the lead role in the movie which features Indrajith Sukumaran and Biju Menon in the pivotal roles.

If the reports are to be believed, Thuramukham is based on the popular play of the same name, which was written by KM Chidambaram. The Rajeev Ravi project is scripted by Gopan Chidamabaram, the popular writer and son of KM Chidambaram. Gopan was the co-writer of Iyobinte Pusthakam, the 2014-released period thriller that featured Fahadh Faasil in the lead role and directed by Amal Neerad.

Thuramukham will feature Nimisha Sajayan, the Kerala State Film Award-winning actress as the female lead. Joju George, Manikandan Achari, Arjun Ashokan, Sudev Nair, Poornima Indrajith, Darshana Rajendran, etc., essay the supporting roles in the movie. Indrajith Sukumaran and wife, the popular TV anchor-actress Poornima are sharing the screen in Thuramukham for the second time in their careers, after the medical thriller Virus. However, the couple doesn't have any combination scenes in the project.

Rajeev Ravi, the director himself handles the cinematography of the movie. Thuramukham is produced by Sukumar Thekkepat under the banner Thekkepat Films. The filming of the movie has been progressing from the last one year in Kochi, in various schedules. If things fall in place, the Nivin Pauly starrer will hit the theatres by the mid-2020.