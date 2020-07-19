Nivin Pauly Reveals Padavettu First Look Poster!

Nivin Pauly, the crowd-puller of Malayalam cinema is totally busy with some promising projects in the pipeline. Now, the highly anticipated first look poster of Nivin's upcoming project Padavettu is finally out. The Padavettu first look poster was revealed by the actor himself, along with the talented actor Vijay Sethupathi, through their respective social media pages.

'സംഘര്‍ഷം... പോരാട്ടം... അതിജീവനം... മനുഷ്യരുള്ളിടത്തോളം കാലം പടവെട്ട് തുടര്‍ന്ന് കൊണ്ടേയിരിക്കും...

Conflict...Struggle...Survival...As long as there are humans, the fight will continue.

Revealing the first look of Padavettu

from Sunny Wayne Productions written and directed by Liju Krishna

Sunny Wayne #ManjuWarrier #AditiBalan #GovindVasantha #ShineTomChacko #NewSuryaFilms', reads Nivin Pauly's social media post.

From the highly promising first look poster, it is evident that Nivin Pauly is playing a village youth in Padavettu, which is said to be a rustic thriller. As reported earlier, the actor has gained around 15 kilos for his character in the movie, and it is visible in the first look poster.