Nivin Pauly's Kanakam Kamini Kalaham Starts Rolling

Nivin Pauly, the crowd-puller is finally back on the shooting sets after a short break, for his upcoming project Kanakam Kamini Kalaham. The project, which is directed by Android Kunjappan fame filmmaker Ratheesh Balakrishnan Pothuval, started rolling in Ernakulam on Friday (November 6, 2020). Nivin Pauly revealed the exciting news through his social media pages, by sharing the stills of the pooja ceremony.

In a recent interview given to a leading daily, director Ratheesh Pothuval had revealed some interesting details about Kanakam Kamini Kalaham. The Nivin Pauly starrer depicts an interesting story that happens in the lives of a set of ordinary people. It is a family drama that will be narrated in the backdrops of satire and dark humour. The filmmaker also revealed that he decided to cast Nivin Pauly in the lead role, as he hasn't played such roles in a while and perfectly suits the part.

Kanakam Kamini Kalaham will feature Grace Antony, who is one of the most promising actors of contemporary Malayalam cinema, as the female lead. In that case, the movie will mark the talented actress's first onscreen collaboration with Nivin Pauly. The makers are yet reveal the rest of the star cast of the project.