Nivin Pauly's Padavettu: Here Is A Major Update On The Soundtrack!

Nivin Pauly will be next seen in Padavettu, the production debut of the popular actor Sunny Wayne. Popular musician Govind Vasantha is making a comeback to Malayalam cinema after a short gap with Padavettu, by composing the songs and original score for the project. Recently, the musician revealed some exciting details about the soundtrack of the Nivin Pauly starrer.

Padavettu will mark the Malayalam debut of Aditi Balan, the young actress who rose to fame with the highly acclaimed movie, Aruvi. As per the reports, Aditi is appearing as the female lead opposite Nivin Pauly in the movie, which is scripted by director Liju Krishna himself.

Manju Warrier will make an extended cameo appearance in Padavettu, thus marking her first onscreen collaboration with Nivin. Vijayaraghavan, Indrans, Shammy Thilakan, Sudheesh, Shine Tom Chacko, and so on essay the supporting roles. Govind Vasantha, the 'Thaikkudam Bridge' fame musician has composed the songs and background score for the movie.