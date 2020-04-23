Nivin Pauly Stuns With The New Makeover For Padavettu!

Nivin Pauly, the young crowd-puller of Malayalam cinema has always amazed the cine-goers with his film choices. As reported earlier, Nivin Pauly is joining hands with popular young actor Sunny Wayne for his production debut Padavettu. Recently, the actor stunned the audiences with his new makeover for the character in Padavettu.

In the recently revealed locations stills of the movie, Nivin Pauly is seen in a chubby look with a potbelly, to the much surprise of the audiences. If the reports are to be believed, the actor has put on weight for his character in Padavettu. The new locations stills of the Liju Krishna directorial are now taking social media by storm.