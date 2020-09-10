Nivin Pauly To Join Hands With Love Action Drama Team Once Again!

Nivin Pauly, the crowd-puller is currently on a signing spree and has several promising projects in the pipeline. Reportedly, Nivin is all set to join hands with the Love Action Drama team, once again. If the reports are to be believed, the actor will play the lead role in the next outing of the Love Action Drama makers.

Aju Varghese, the actor-producer had confirmed that he is joining hands with director Dhyan Sreenivasan once again, after the successor of the Nivin Pauly-Nayanthara starrer. The producer made the exciting announcement on the first anniversary of the release of Love Action Drama, with a special social media post.

Earlier, Nivin Pauly, Dhyan Sreenivasan, and Aju Varghese were spotted together, and the trio had posted a selfie on their respective social media pages, with the caption 'What's cooking?'. Now, the netizens suggest that the trio was hinting a reunion with their social media post, and Nivin is very much part of the team's next outing.