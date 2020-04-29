    For Quick Alerts
      Nivin Pauly To Lose Weight For The Final Schedule Of Padavettu!

      Nivin Pauly, the crowd-puller of Malayalam cinema is planning for a complete track change in his career, with some promising projects in the pipeline. The young actor was recently trolled by the netizens mercilessly for his weight, which he gained for the character be plays in the upcoming project Padavettu.

      But as per the latest reports, Nivin Pauly is currently undergoing a strict diet and workout regimen, to lose weight for the final schedule of the movie. The sources suggest that the actor is planning to shed around 10 kilos which he gained for the character in Padavettu before the next schedule of the project starts rolling.

      Reportedly, Nivin Pauly is playing an extremely challenging role in Padavettu, which is said to be a rustic entertainer that is based on Kannur. The actor will portray the two different phases of his character, which is the reason behind his weight gain. The project, which is directed by newcomer Liju Krishna, will mark the production debut of the popular actor Sunny Wayne.

