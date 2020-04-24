Nivin Pauly Wishes Sachin Tendulkar As He Turns 47 Today: Thank You For Inspiring A Generation

It is a well-known fact that Nivin Pauly is one of the ardent fans of Cricket God Sachin Tendulkar. Well, on the special occasion of Sachin's birthday, the actor took to his social media handle to wish his favourite cricketer.

Sharing a picture of the duo, in which they are all smiles wearing the Kerala Blaster's team jersey, he wrote, "Happy happy birthday to the legend @sachin_rt. Thank you for inspiring a generation. Wish you more joy and success! Forever your fan!"(sic)

Happy happy birthday to the legend @sachin_rt . Thank you for inspiring a generation. Wish you more joy and success! Forever your fan! 😍#HappyBirthdaySachin pic.twitter.com/2bBXSmSZH3 — Nivin Pauly (@NivinOfficial) April 24, 2020

Interestingly, Nivin had played the role of an ardent Sachin fan in the Malayalam movie 1983. The actor has received several awards for his tremendous portrayal of Rameshan in the sports drama. Sachin, who was in Kerala for a promotional event, had expressed his desire to watch the movie helmed by Abrid Shine in Malayalam itself, provided there are English subtitles. Apparently, Nivin had gifted the cricketer with a DVD of 1983.

Also, a few years back, during an event of the Indian Super League, Sachin had selected the actor as the brand ambassador of his team, Kerala Blaster. Nivin, who was basking in the success of Premam during that time, had a fanboy moment with the legendary cricketer. A picture of him along with Sachin, Chiranjeevi, Allu Aravind, and Nagarjuna wearing the team jersey and a kasav mundu (dhoti) went viral after the event, which was held in Kochi.

Talking about Nivin Pauly's project, his Thuramukham is scheduled for a release as soon as the lockdown gets over. Lately, he was shooting for Padavettu, which is currently halted due to the Coronavirus crisis. Directed by debutant Liju Krishna, the movie will have Nivin in a challenging role. Recently, a picture of the actor went viral, in which he was seen in a bulked-up avatar with a potbelly. Asiria Balan and Manju Warrier are also essaying pivotal roles in the movie, produced by actor Sunny Wayne.

