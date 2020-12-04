Nivin Pauly Wraps Up Kanakam Kamini Kalaham; The Project To Be Released In 2021!

Nivin Pauly, the actor-producer has wrapped up the highly anticipated project Kanakam Kamini Kalaham. The movie, which is directed by Android Kunjappam Ver 5.25 director Ratheesh Balakrishnan Pothuval, was shot in a single schedule that lasted for a month. If the latest reports are to be true, the Nivin Pauly starrer will hit the screens in 2021.

Kanakam Kamini Kalaham, which is said to be a satirical comedy that has a touch of black comedy, marks Nivin Pauly's first collaboration with director Ratheesh Balakrishnan Pothuval. The highly anticipated project features Grace Antony, the actress who rose to fame with the acclaimed movie Kumbalangi Nights, as the female lead.

As per the reports, the team has already begun the pre-production works of the Nivin Pauly starrer. The major updates on the project, including the first look poster and official teaser are expected to be revealed by the end of December 2020. The rumourmills suggest that Kanakam Kamini Kalaham might go the OTT way. But there is no official confirmation on this report, yet.

The Nivin Pauly starrer was majorly shot indoors, which made it easier for the cast and crew members to shoot the film amidst the pandemic. In a recent interview given to a leading daily, director Ratheesh Pothuval had revealed some interesting details about Kanakam Kamini Kalaham. The movie revolves around an interesting story that happens in the lives of a set of ordinary people.

The project will feature Vinay Forrt, Joy Mathew, Jaffer Idukki, Vinci Alocious, Rajesh Madhavan, and so on in the other pivotal roles. Vinod Illampilly is the director of photography. Kanakam Kamini Kalaham is produced by Nivin Pauly himself, under his home banner Pauly Jr. Pictures.

