Nizhal: Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The Kunchacko Boban-Nayanthara Starrrer!

Nizhal, the upcoming Kunchacko Boban-Nayanthara starrer got an official launch today. The movie, which is directed by newcomer Appu N Bhattathiri, was launched by some of the most popular faces of the Malayalam film industry, through social media. Nizhal will mark the comeback of lady superstar Nayanthara to Malayalam cinema, after the success of Love Action Drama.

The Appu N Bhattathiri directorial will also mark the actress's first onscreen collaboration with Kunchacko Boban. Even though nothing much has been revealed about the plot of Nizhal, the first look poster suggests that the movie is a mystery thriller that will also have elements of horror in it.

According to the sources close to the project, both Kunchacko Boban and Nayanthara are playing equally important, performance-oriented characters in the movie. Appu N Bhattathiri, the director of the project is a Kerala State Film Award-winning editor, who has associated with some highly acclaimed films including Ozhivudivasathe Kali and Manhole.

Nizhal is scripted by newcomer S Sanjeev. Deepak D Menon is the director of photography. Director Appu N Bhattathiri himself handles the editing of the project, along with Arunlal SP. Sooraj S Kurup, the popular young musician will compose the songs and background score. If things go as planned, the shooting of the movie which is produced by the banners Anto Joseph Film Company, Melange Film House, and Tentpole Movies, will start rolling by the beginning of 2021.