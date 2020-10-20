Nizhal: Is Nayanthara Taking Pay Cut For Her Next With Kunchacko Boban?

Yesterday (October 19), actor Fahadh Faasil shared the title poster of Kunchacko Boban's next thriller Nizhal on Facebook. Notably, the actor will be sharing screen space with South siren Nayanthara after 12 years. The ambitious project will be helmed by debutant Appu N Bhattathiri, who is already known for editing many Malayalam films and even won Kerala state film award of best editing for the film Ottamuri Velicham (2017).

Ever since the film was announced, fans can't wait to see Nayanthara and Kunchacko Boban together after a long time. For the unversed, the duo was last seen together in a song titled, 'Twenty-20'. Amidst all, a latest report published in a leading portal suggests that Nayanthara is taking a pay cut for Nizhal. Nayanthara is reportedly slashing her fees to compensate producers' losses during the lockdown in the country. Interestingly, Kunchacko Boban suggested Nayanthara's name for the female lead role in Nizhal. After reading the script, the south siren loved it, and the makers immediately decided to start working on the project.

Coming back to pay cut, when the actor was asked about the same, he told Times of India, "For me, there's only gain - to work during the pandemic and be part of such a good project, which also has a lot of great talents, including Theevandi director Fellini TP who is involved in its creative side."

Meanwhile, Nizhal's script has been written by newcomer S Sanjeev. Sooraj S Kurup will be composing the songs and background music of the same. Nizhal is being produced by the banners Anto Joseph Film Company, Melange Film House and Tentpole Movies. It will go on the floors in January 2021.

