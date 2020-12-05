Nizhal: The Kunchacko Boban-Nayanthara Project Is Wrapped Up!

Nizhal, the upcoming project marks the first onscreen collaboration of romantic hero Kunchacko Boban and lady superstar Nayanthara. The shooting of the highly anticipated project, which is directed by Appu N Bhattathiri, was recently wrapped up in Kochi. The shooting of the highly anticipated was wrapped up in a single schedule, that lasted for over a month.

The Kunchacko Boban-Nayanthara starrer marks the directorial debut of Appu N Bhattathiri, who is an award-winning editor. Nizhal, which is said to be a mystery thriller, features Kunchacko Boban in the role of first-class Judicial Magistrate, John Baby. The first look poster of the actor was released by the team on his birthday.

Nayanthara, on the other, is said to be playing a performance-oriented character in the movie. The first look poster of the leading lady was revealed by superstar Mammootty and Mohanlal on her birthday. Even though nothing much has been revealed about Nayanthara's character, it is said to be completely different from her other roles.

In a recent interview given to TOI, director Appu N Bhattathiri had revealed how the lady superstar became a part of the project. According to the director, the project demanded a strong leading lady, and it was Kunchacko Boban who suggested him to approach Nayanthara to play the part. The actress who was highly impressed with the script, immediately said yes to the project.

Nizhal is scripted by newcomer S Sanjeev. Deepak D Menon is the director of photography. Director Appu N Bhattathiri himself handles the editing of the project, along with Arunlal SP. Sooraj S Kurup has composed the songs and background score. If things go as planned, the movie which is produced by the banners Anto Joseph Film Company, Melange Film House, and Tentpole Movies, will hit the screens in 2021.

