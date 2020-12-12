Nizhal: The Outside Kerala Schedule Of The Kunchacko Boban-Nayanthara Starrer Is Progressing!

Nizhal, the upcoming mystery thriller marks the first onscreen collaboration of romantic hero Kunchacko Boban and lady superstar Nayanthara. Recently, the cast and crew had wrapped up the Kerala schedule of the much-awaited project. As per the latest updates, the outside Kerala schedule of Nizhal, which is directed by State-award-winning editor Appu N Bhattathiri is in progress.

Kunchacko Boban, the leading man revealed that the team is currently shooting in Bengaluru and Hogenekkal, Karnataka, by posting a few videos on his social media pages. Thus, Nizhal has emerged as the first Malayalam film to be shot outside Kerala, after the novel coronavirus pandemic affected the entire world and lockdown was imposed.

According to the sources close to the project, both Kunchacko Boban and Nayanthara are playing equally important, performance-oriented characters in the movie. Even though nothing much has been revealed about the plot of Nizhal, the first look poster suggests that the movie is a mystery thriller that will also have elements of horror in it.

Kunchacko Boban is appearing in the role of a first-class Judicial Magistrate, named John Baby. Nayanthara's character, on the other hand, is still kept under the wraps. In a recent interview, director Appu N Bhattathiri had revealed how the lady superstar became a part of Nizhal. According to the filmmaker, the project demanded a strong female lead. It was Kunchacko Boban who suggested him to approach Nayanthara to play the part. The actress who was highly impressed with the script, immediately said yes to the project.

Nizhal is scripted by newcomer S Sanjeev. Deepak D Menon is the director of photography. Director Appu N Bhattathiri himself handles the editing of the project, along with Arunlal SP. Sooraj S Kurup has composed the songs and background score. The project is produced by the banners Anto Joseph Film Company, Melange Film House, and Tentpole Movies.

