      No Releases For A Month: Malayalam Cinema To Face Huge Loss?

      The entire world is currently fighting the dangerous coronavirus pandemic. When it comes to the Malayalam film industry, the coronavirus scare has resulted in the theater shut down and shoot cancellations. As per the reports, the Malayalam cinema business might face a huge loss, as there won't be any film releases for more than a month.

      According to trade experts, the industry might have a tremendous loss of around Rs. 300 Crores, if it misses the releases for more than a month. Several highly anticipated releases of the year, including the Mohanlal starring historical drama Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham and Mammootty's political drama One, that was expected to be released by the end of March and beginning of March, have been pushed indefinitely.

      Initially, the authorities were planning to shut down the movie theaters till March 31, 2020, to prevent the coronavirus from spreading. However, the situation is not under control yet. If things follow at the same rate, there are chances for the Government to extend the duration of theater shut down till mid-April.

