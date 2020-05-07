    Rishi Kapoor Irrfan Khan
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Not Directing Mohanlal's Randamoozham, Confirms Priyadarshan

      By
      |

      Randamoozham, the Mohanlal starring period drama is one of the most anticipated upcoming films of the Indian film industry. Recently, it was rumoured that Priyadarshan, the senior filmmaker might take over the Mohanlal project as the director. The rumours started doing rounds after Priyadarshan hinted that he is teaming up with MT Vasudevan Nair, the writer of Randamoozham.

      However, the senior filmmaker put an end to the rumours in the recent interview given to The News Minute. Priyadarshan confirmed that he will soon join hands with MT Vasudevan Nair, but the collaboration is not for Randamoozham. The director stated that he doesn't want to collaborate with MT for a massive project, but wishes to make a simple, realistic film like Kanchivaram.

      Not Directing Mohanlals Randamoozham, Confirms Priyadarshan | Priyadarshan Is Not Directing Mohanlals Randamoozham

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X