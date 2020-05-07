Not Directing Mohanlal's Randamoozham, Confirms Priyadarshan

Randamoozham, the Mohanlal starring period drama is one of the most anticipated upcoming films of the Indian film industry. Recently, it was rumoured that Priyadarshan, the senior filmmaker might take over the Mohanlal project as the director. The rumours started doing rounds after Priyadarshan hinted that he is teaming up with MT Vasudevan Nair, the writer of Randamoozham.

However, the senior filmmaker put an end to the rumours in the recent interview given to The News Minute. Priyadarshan confirmed that he will soon join hands with MT Vasudevan Nair, but the collaboration is not for Randamoozham. The director stated that he doesn't want to collaborate with MT for a massive project, but wishes to make a simple, realistic film like Kanchivaram.