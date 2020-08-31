Onam 2020 Special: 5 Classic Malayalam Entertainers To Revisit This Festive Season!

Onam 2020 is finally here. The Malayalis are celebrating Onam this year a bit differently this year, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Unlike the previous years, we are not having grand film releases this year, as the theaters are shut down across the world. However, a few Malayalam films have directly released on OTT platforms, thus making sure that the entertainment is still alive this Onam season.

Here we are bringing the 5 classic Malayalam entertainers to revisit to add a touch of nostalgia to this year's Onam celebrations. Have a look...