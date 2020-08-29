Onam 2020: Top 5 Must Listen Songs If You Are Badly Missing The Grand Celebrations This Year!

1. Thiruvona Pularithan

‘Thiruvona Pularithan' is undoubtedly one of the many Onam songs that bring clear nostalgia from the past celebrations, wherein the whole family comes together at their Tharavadus for merrymaking. Featuring Prem Nazir and Sharadha from the 1975 film Thiruvonam, the song has been crooned by Vani Jairam and penned by Sreekumaran Thampi. Interestingly, the film also featured Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan in a pivotal role.

2. Thiruvaavaniraavu

The Onam celebration song from the 2016 film Jacobinte Swargarajyam has truly captured all the essence of the festival including thiruvathira, maveli thamburan, chenda mellam, sadya and tug of war. Featuring Nivin Pauly, Renji Panicker, Lakshmi Ramakrishnan, Sreenath Bhasi, Aima Sebastian and Stacen Varghese, ‘Thiruvaavaniraavu' has been crooned by Unni Menon and Sithara. Interestingly, the song from the Vineeth Sreenivasan directorial is one of the highlighting factors of the film, which received much appreciation from the audiences.

3. Jimikki Kammal

Though the original version of the song from the 2017 film Velipadinte Pushthakam had nothing to do with Onam, ‘Jimikki Kammal' became one of the must-include tracks during Onam celebrations at schools and colleges. The song soon became a trending one across the world and to acknowledge the same, the makers of the film surprised the fans with another version of the popular track, that included the lead actor of the movie Mohanlal. The Mass entry and the dance prowess of the complete actor garnered huge appreciation on social media, and clocked a whopping 17 million views on YouTube. With music composed by Shaan Rahman, the viral song has been sung by Vineeth Sreenivasan and Renjith Unni.

4. Uthrada Poonilave

‘Uthrada Poonilave' is a song about the eve of Onam. Written by Sreekumaran Thambi for the album Ulsava Ganangal the track has been crooned by KJ Yesudas. The music for one of the most celebrated songs has been composed by Raveendran and is backed by Tharangini.

5. Parvanendu Mukhi

Pick any thiruvathira kali group from a school or college celebration and you will definitely find at least one among them performing to the song ‘Parvanendu Mukhi'. Well, that is the power of the song from the 1994 film Parinayam that features Mohini, Thilakan, Manoj K Jayan and Vineeth in lead roles. The track crooned by KS Chitra has music composed by Ravi and lyrics penned by Yusuf Ali Kechery.