One, Bilal, The Priest, And More: Mammootty Films To Watch Out For In 2020!

Mammootty, the megastar has always been the busy bee of the Malayalam film industry. The senior actor has some highly promising projects lining up, including One, the upcoming political thriller and Bilal, which is a sequel to the Mammootty-Amal Neerad duo's popular film Big B.

The megastar had a great start in 2020 with the big success of his first release of the year, Shylock. The movie, which is an out and out mass entertainer had crossed the prestigious 50-Crore mark at the box office.

Here we present the most promising Mammootty films to watch out for in 2020. Have a look...