One: Mammootty's Official First Look Poster Is Out!

Mammootty, the megastar of Malayalam cinema recently wrapped up the shooting of his highly anticipated upcoming project One. The movie, which is said to be an out-and-out political thriller features the actor in the role of Kadakkal Chandran, the Chief Minister of Kerala. Recently, the team revealed Mammootty's first look poster from the movie on social media.

The first look poster was released through the official social media pages of the megastar. Mammootty is looking simply brilliant in the get-up of the powerful politician in the poster. The Unda actor is seen in a different get-up in the poster with a khadar shirt and dhoti look teamed up with thick mustache, different hairdo, and thick-framed spectacles.

One, which is directed by the Chirakodinja Kinavukal fame Santhosh Viswanath, is penned by the National award-winning writer duo Bobby-Sanjay. The movie has recently set a new record, by becoming the first-ever Malayalam movie to be shot at the Kerala Legislative Assembly. Interestingly, major portions of the Mammootty project has been shot inside the Kerala Legislative Assembly old complex.

As per the reports, One revolves around the character Kadakkal Chandrana senior politician who takes charge as the Chief Minister of Kerala under a highly sensitive situation. According to the makers, the political thriller will feature Mammootty in a never-seen-before avathar, even though the megastar has played a chief minister before in Tamil and Telugu films. One will also discuss how an ideal Chief Minister should function.

The movie features an extensive star cast, Joju George, Murali Gopy, Sreenivasan, Balachandra Menon, Ranjith, Mamukoya, Salim Kumar, Suresh Krishna, Shankar Ramakrishnan, Sudev Nair, Vishnu Unnikrishnan, Nimisha Sajayan, Gayathri Arun, debutante Ishaani Krishna, etc. Joju George and Murali Gopy are essaying the roles of party secretary and the opposition leader in the movie.

