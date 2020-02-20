Mammootty's One: The Megastar Impresses As The CM Of Kerala In The First Teaser!

The official teaser of One, the upcoming Mammootty starring political thriller is finally here. The megastar himself revealed the much-awaited teaser of the Santhosh Viswanath directorial through his official social media pages. Mammootty has truly impressed in the role of the Chief Minister of Kerala in the promising teaser.
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more