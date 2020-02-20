    For Quick Alerts
      Mammootty's One: The Megastar Impresses As The CM Of Kerala In The First Teaser!

      The official teaser of One, the upcoming Mammootty starring political thriller is finally here. The megastar himself revealed the much-awaited teaser of the Santhosh Viswanath directorial through his official social media pages. Mammootty has truly impressed in the role of the Chief Minister of Kerala in the promising teaser.

      One Official Teaser: Mammootty Impresses As The Chief Minister Of Kerala

      Story first published: Thursday, February 20, 2020, 23:42 [IST]
